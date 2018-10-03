Over 5 inches of rain fell in Belmond between Sept. 18 and 20, with even higher amounts to the north. The water gushed down the Iowa River, closing Highway 69 north and south. Shown above is the Highway 69 bridge north of Belmond at C-20 Friday afternoon. Most roads were reopened by Monday.
A proposal by Iowa Cage Free to build five new chicken layer confinements and two new dry poultry buildings northwest of Goldfield resulted in an extended public hearing Monday morning by the Wright County Supervisors.
There is a slight uptick in enrollment at Belmond-Klemme so far this year.
The Belmond-Klemme Broncos went to Algona on a three-pronged mission Sept. 28: secure the top spot in Class A, District 3; stay undefeated; and stop Garrigan’s winning streak at 32 games. Sadly, the Broncos fell a few points short of the goals.
The Belmond-Klemme Cross Country Team took a week off from competition due to rainy conditions in north Iowa. The conference meet is Oct. 11 in Mason City.
