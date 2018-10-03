News

High water closes road

  Over 5 inches of rain fell in Belmond between Sept. 18 and 20, with even higher amounts to the north. The water gushed down the Iowa River, closing Highway 69 north and south. Shown above is the Highway 69 bridge north of Belmond at C-20 Friday afternoon. Most roads were reopened by Monday.

Sports

Gridders drop first game

  The Belmond-Klemme Broncos went to Algona on a three-pronged mission Sept. 28: secure the top spot in Class A, District 3; stay undefeated; and stop Garrigan’s winning streak at 32 games. Sadly, the Broncos fell a few points short of the goals.

Obituaries

  Alan R. Anderson, 58, died Sept. 28, 2018 at Good Shepherd H…

  Darlene M. Wonsmos, 90, a former Thornton resident, died Oct…

MARY JO SWENSON

  • Updated

  Mary Jo Swenson, 80, Belmond, died Sept. 27, 2018 at the Reh…

PHIL MAYO

  • Updated

  Philip G., Mayo, 78, Belmond, died Sept. 27, 2018 at the Reh…

  Larry L. Beek, 73, Belmond, died, March 15, 2018 at the Reha…

